There’s adventure waiting for all the family at Nunnington Hall this Easter

Families can take part in the Easter trail during the school holidays

Children can take part in an Easter egg hunt around the garden, with activities to be completed including an egg and spoon race, archery and boules, before receiving their egg.

Youngsters can also get creative with drawing and painting in the artists’ space and get hands-on with nature by seed planting in the cutting garden.

Over the Easter weekend, on Sunday March 31 and Monday April 1, there will be additional activities for people to get involved with in the garden, including races on the main lawn and bird feeder making.

Sarah Nolan, Visitor Experience Officer at Nunnington Hall, said: “Easter is always a great time at Nunnington Hall, as we can start using the lawn again for family activities following the winter.

“It’s all about families having fun and the Easter egg hunt trail, which is available for the full two weeks, is perfect for that.

“For those who prefer a quieter visit, we have set up a creative hub and seed planting activity in the cutting garden.”

Outside, children can explore the Lion’s Den play area or learn about composting and spend time in the bird watching area.

Families can join the Easter egg hunt at Nunnington Hall daily from Saturday March 23 until Sunday April 7.

Normal property admission appy with free admission for National Trust members and under fives.

Prices are £3 per trail, which includes an Easter trail sheet, bunny ears and a milk chocolate or Free From egg.