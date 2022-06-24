There’s still chance to join the ‘Party in the Park’ event at Dukes Park – find out how to buy tickets here

Party in the Park will be held at Dukes Park on Saturday, July 9.

Bridlington Rugby Club (BRUFC) has organised the festival which will take place at its Dukes Park headquarters on Queensgate.

BRUFC is preparing to deliver a full day’s worth of great entertainment with nine acts taking to the stage at the event, along with children’s rides and other attractions.

The inaugural event, held on Saturday, July 9, will provide an opportunity for people to enjoy a great chilled out day of non-stop music, food, drinks, and family fun.

Live music will be played throughout the day from a variety of acts, bringing attendees everything from modern day sing-along anthems to 70s classics.

Food and drink will be available on the day, including guest beers, a gin bar, indoor bar, outdoor bar, greek food, hog roast, burgers, hotdogs and much more.

There will also be fairground rides to keep the younger children entertained.

Music acts confirmed to perform on the day are: The Shamrock Experience, Killa no Filla, Last Bastions of Bohemia, Nick Tudor, Sticklebricks, Bongoman and the Bongomaniacs, Rewind the 70s, KAYA and Tony Skingle performing as Elvis.

BRUFC president Neil Arton is hoping people will come along and enjoy the first-ever Party in the Park.

He said: “The event has been organised as a charity fundraiser for the club.

“We will be staging nine bands to entertain people, children’s fairground rides, and various types of hot food.

“We will also be offering craft beers, like a beer festival, and we hope residents and visitors will support it.

“This is the first time we have organised the event.”

Tickets are available to buy online at Eventbrite.

Tickets for the event are priced: Adult £10, Child under 10 £5, and £30 for a family ticket (two adults, two children).

Please book your ticket before attending the event.

All children regardless of age will need a ticket to attend the event. This can be added at the time of booking.

Under 5s can attend the event free of charge.

The gates open at noon with the music starting at 2pm. Go to tinyurl.com/yckj5rar to buy tickets.