There’s still time to enter Bridlington’s Platinum Jubilee Seacrow Trail – here’s how to join the celebration

One of the yarn bombing creations on the Seacrow Trail. Photo courtesy of Aled Jones.

The trail, which runs between Monday, May 30 and Sunday, June 12, will celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and her 70 years on the throne.

The closing date for registering for the trail is Wednesday, May 25.

A Bridlington Street Trails spokesperson said: “We have entries from individuals, schools, doctors’ surgeries, care homes, shops, and more.

“We are looking forward to seeing everyones Seacrows all around our town.

“We would love as many residents, residential homes, groups and businesses to be part of these trails.

“We ask that, where possible, you try to recycle and reuse items in order to reduce landfill when making your Seacrow.

“We are also running a yarn bombing trail and there are postbox toppers springing up all over Bridlington already.

“Thank you to everyone who has spent time crocheting and knitting these fantastic creations.

“We will be using the app ‘What Three Words’ to plot all the entries and people can follow this to look at all the fantastic Seacrows and postbox toppers.

“Some great prizes have been donated for both the Seacrow and Yarn Topper trails.