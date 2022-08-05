There's still time to reserve a table at Scarborough Cavaliers Community Fair

The plant stall at Scarborough Cavaliers Community Fair

The event that first started in 1999 enables local charities and community groups to attract customers to their stalls to generate much needed cash for their respective organisations.

Club President, George Roberts said: “Many organisations have already booked space this year but we have room for more and we are hoping for new groups to join the street party.”

“It’s always a real treat on the day to see what each organization does to attract customers to their stalls, from terrific tombolas and riotous raffles, to colourful cakes and marvellous marmalades, with the odd surprise ideas to tempt people to spend their money.”

This year the Rotary Club are also looking to build on the success of last year with the support again of the Yorkshire Coast BID by providing street entertainment as an added bonus for shoppers.

The Mayor, Councillor Eric Broadbent, has been invited to officially open the Fair, together with judging the “best dressed stall”, which gives the stallholders the opportunity to be creative and inventive with their table displays and fancy-dress themes.

The Rotary Club will itself have a bric-a-brac stall to raise funds for its chosen local causes and promote its key projects and events.

The Cavaliers will be celebrating their 45th anniversary next year after receiving their charter on May 10, 1978.