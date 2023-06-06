The route, which is fast growing in popularity among visitors to the town, begins at Saint Catherine’s Hospice on Throxenby Lane, Scarborough, and guides participants 18 kilometres (around 12 miles) around the town via Scarborough Castle, Oliver’s Mount and Jacob’s Mount and back to the hospice – with the event taking around six hours to complete.

There will be a team of Saint Catherine’s staff and volunteers guiding all participants on the walk, so there is no need for prior knowledge to the route – anyone can join in and see some of the best views in the local area.

Tom Thornton, Communications and Marketing at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We can’t wait to be doing The Scarborough Three Peaks again with our supporters. The route is beautiful, you really do get to see the best of Scarborough on the day.

The Three Peaks challenge in 2022

“The event was a huge success last year raising over £11,500 for patient care and we hope that people come together again to smash that total!”

Registration for this event is £20, which will include refreshments on the route – at Harbour Bar, Oliver’s on the Mount and Falsgrave Leisure and Lodges – and a Saint Catherine’s t-shirt.

To sign up online go to www.saintcatherines.org.uk/scarborough-three-peaks.

For more information, email [email protected] or call (01723) 378406.

Saint Catherine's Three Peaks challenge 2022