News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

These 13 historic pictures offer a fascinating glimpse into a bygone era of Whitby

Whitby is well known all over the world for its beauty – but these stunning images show how the town once looked.

By Duncan Atkins
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 5:10 pm

From beach scenes to trips out in the charabanc, there are some fascinating images here showing Whitby’s historic.

1. Old pictures of Whitby

1913: An early open topped charabanc taking passengers on a trip over the moors, near Whitby, North Yorkshire. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Photo: Hulton Archive

Photo Sales

2. Old pictures of Whitby

8th August 1924: Holidaymakers on the beach at Whitby, Yorkshire. (Photo by Alfred Hind Robinson/A H Robinson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Photo: Alfred Hind Robinson

Photo Sales

3. Old pictures of Whitby

A view of the upper harbour in Whitby, circa 1880. (Photo by Frank Meadow Sutcliffe/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Photo: Frank Meadow Sutcliffe

Photo Sales

4. Old pictures of Whitby

1913: A scene on the beach at Whitby in North Yorkshire. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Photo: Hulton Archive

Photo Sales
Whitby
Next Page
Page 1 of 4