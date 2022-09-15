These 13 historic pictures offer a fascinating glimpse into a bygone era of Whitby

From beach scenes to trips out in the charabanc, there are some fascinating images here showing Whitby’s historic.
1. Old pictures of Whitby
1913: An early open topped charabanc taking passengers on a trip over the moors, near Whitby, North Yorkshire. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Photo: Hulton Archive
8th August 1924: Holidaymakers on the beach at Whitby, Yorkshire. (Photo by Alfred Hind Robinson/A H Robinson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Photo: Alfred Hind Robinson
A view of the upper harbour in Whitby, circa 1880. (Photo by Frank Meadow Sutcliffe/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Photo: Frank Meadow Sutcliffe
1913: A scene on the beach at Whitby in North Yorkshire. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Photo: Hulton Archive