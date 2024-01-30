'They do themselves proud' - Whitby Youth Speaks competitors impress judges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three teams entered the contest, two from Caedmon and one from Fyling Hall, each debating a different topic chosen from a list.

Their choices were the treatment of women in today’s world, self-regulation for the British press and this country’s status as a home for refugees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was immediately clear that the teams had researched their topics thoroughly as lots of factual information was produced in support of their arguments.

Youth Speaks winning team, Bella & the Brains, from Caedmon College, receive their trophy from organiser and Rotary President Mike Stones.

The young speakers spoke confidently and clearly in all cases, making the judges’ decisions that much harder.

Experienced adjudicators, Clair Stones and Janet Peake, were in the chair and ended proceedings with some useful and supportive advice for the teams.

The winners were a team from Caedmon College calling themselves Bella and the Brains and made up of Bella Buckley, Summer Simpson and Skye Simpson-Jones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also an award, The Rotary Cup, for the individual best speaker, which went to Megan Fusco of Fyling Hall School.

Youth Speaks judges at work.

However, a good performance was made by everyone taking part.

Mike Stones, organiser and Rotary Club President this year, said: “It is a privilege to be part of such a competition which encourages young people to conquer their nerves about public-speaking and gives them the opportunity to debate an issue in front of an audience.

"As usual, they do themselves proud and gain in confidence and self-belief accordingly.

"Long may this continue.”