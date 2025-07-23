'They may not have survived much longer' - seven ducklings rescued from Ryedale treatment works

A Yorkshire Water employee has rescued seven ducklings from a treatment works in Thornton-le-Dale.

Georgina Atkinson, an environmental sampling officer at Yorkshire Water, was visiting Thornton-le-Dale wastewater treatment works as part of her day, when she noticed some ducklings swimming in the tanks, unable to get out.

Georgina said: “When I arrived, I noticed there were seven ducklings swimming in the tanks near the final effluent sample point.

"There was no mother duck to be seen and there was no exit point for the ducklings, so I’m not sure how they got in there in the first place!

The rescued ducklings.

“I called the RSPCA for advice and they decided they were going to send someone out to help rescue the ducklings.

“We managed to rescue all of them, but we were unable to find their mother nearby as she wasn't responding to their calls.

"The ducklings were exhausted when they were rescued, we’re not sure how long they had been there, but the RSPCA didn't think they would have survived much longer had we not intervened.”

The ducklings have now been taken to a nearby rescue centre to be cared for.