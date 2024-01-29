Todd German, curator at Scarborough SEA LIFE Centre has shared the results of a review of the centre’s animals.

He said: “It’s always an enjoyable job counting our animals, although they don’t always make it easy for us especially when trying to count a big shoal of fish, they’re never still for more than a moment!

“We end up resorting to taking pictures and counting them from there.”

Reflecting on the past year, Mr German said: “One of the biggest highlights was seeing Iona the loggerhead turtle leave our collection in September.

"It was the culmination of so many organisations and individuals work to get her back to the wild and released in the Azores.

"We’re all incredibly be proud in being part of her journey.”

Over the past year, the centre has also bred well over 800 jellyfish, of four species, which have gone on to support other jellyfish collections throughout the UK.

The centre also rehabilitated 16 seal pups in 2023, both grey and common seals.

Mr German said: “Its always great to be able to support these beautiful and enigmatic creatures which have struggled in their first few months of life, you can’t beat releasing them.

“In November, three temporary residents arrived at the centre, three adult male common seals from St. Andrews aquarium who had faced significant damage to their seal enclosure from an autumn storm.

"It’s great to have Doug, Lunar and Silver join us until their enclosure is repaired.

“It just highlights that we’re part of an amazing community of aquariums and we can all work well and quickly together to ensure the best welfare and care for the animals in our institutions."

