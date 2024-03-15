Third refusal for plan to demolish Filey builder’s yard and construct residential properties

The demolition of a Filey builder’s yard for the construction of seven residential properties has been refused by the council.

North Yorkshire Council has refused the proposal to build two three-bed houses as well as a one-bed bungalow at a builder’s yard and electrical depot in Filey.

It is the third time in the past two years that John Sawdon’s proposals for flats at 12 Carlton Road have been refused by the planning authority and local councillors.

Last summer a national planning inspector also refused an appeal submitted by Mr Sawdon against the council’s rejection of his proposals.

Filey Town Council objected to the most recent plan, stating that “seven dwellings in the proposed space would result in poor amenity for the residents”.

It also raised concerns about access to the site.

Five members of the public wrote in opposition to the scheme and one resident said they supported it.

One resident said that the “proposed access would cut through land and parking space owned by the objector”.

According to a council report: “The plans do not include all land necessary to carry out the proposed development.”

Another local stated: “This would be an improvement on what currently exists there.”

The report also states that the planning inspectorate raised concerns “regarding the lack of distinctive design features on the dwellings to the rear of the plot”.

Planning officers expressed concerns about the proposed large area for car parking which would “create an environment dominated by vehicles and lacking in distinctiveness, with no soft landscaping or visual relief”.

Planning officers concluded that there were “numerous issues with the layout and design” which would “not function well or add to the overall quality of the area and would result in a poor level of amenity for the occupants of the proposed dwellings”.

The authority considered that the reasons for refusal “could not be overcome by negotiation or through planning conditions”.