Thirty women to perform Ladies Real Monty at Cayton Bay to raise money for cancer charities

The incredible group, led by Lisa Jane Smith-Louth, will perform a 14-minute dance routine, culminating in a big reveal where the ladies will bare their breasts to raise money for cancer charities Children with Cancer UK, Breast Cancer Now and Cancer Research UK.

The evening will be compered by host Peter Gibson and the ladies will be supported by a wealth of local artists including Anne Taylor’s Academy of Dance, Joel Igno, Harri, Jinx, Heneree, Annie & King, YMCA Productions, Krystal, Rebecca Kelly, Francesca Santamaria, Jake Dodd, Jess, Callum Marshall and Tony Skingle as Elvis.

Among the performers are six women who have themselves fought the disease, the survivors, of which Mrs Smith-Louth is one.

Mrs Smith Louth was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer at the age of 28.

She had a lumpectomy and her lymph nodes removed, treatment via radiotherapy and was given the all clear.

Twenty years later, in 2015, the cancer returned.

Mrs Smith-Louth had a mastectomy, chemotherapy, sepsis, more chemotherapy, mastectomy of her other breast and a failed reconstruction.

In total she had ten operations and spent seven weeks in hospital before once again being given the all clear.

Then, in 2018, while watching "The Ladies Real Monty" on TV, the enormity of what she’d been through finally hit her.

Mrs Smith-Louth said: “I completely broke down, it got me and I finally realised what I'd actually been through.

“So when a friend suggested a Scarborough Ladies Real Monty, I put a comment on Facebook and was amazed at the response.

“So here we go, our 3rd Ladies Real Monty. To celebrate the survivors, remember the fallen and bring awareness to those who will face this battle in the future.”

Each of the ladies has their own reason for taking part in the event, those who have not had cancer themselves have been touched by the disease.

Performer Tess Scrivener-Ellis said: “When I was 27 cancer took my hero, my Dad.

“After that I swore to do something for charity every year, little did I know that my beautiful friend Debbie was going to persuade me to do this.

“I jumped out of a plane though, so surely I can get my top off?

“Then last year I lost my Grandma to cancer.

“She had already beaten it once and decided that this time she didn't want to have treatment,

“Her bravery absolutely blew me away.

“She decided to face it with such grit and determination.

“I can only hope to be half the woman she was.”

Mrs Scrivener-Ellis also shared a personal message for her husband, Tom.

She said: “The day we found out you had cancer I saw you crumble. I saw you break.

“You fought it and you beat it, every check up you get the all clear I do a happy dance, even now.

“I'm so proud of how you fought it with humour and NO grace.

“So this one is for you. Get your binoculars out handsome.”

The Ladies Real Monty takes place at Cayton Bay Holiday Park on Saturday December 3rd.

Limited tickets are available via the Ladies Real Monty Facebook Page.