This is how much Scarborough's former Post Office premises are on the market for

The former Post Office premises on Aberdeen Walk are on the market.

The ground floor retail unit which spreads across 3,378 sq ft is advertised by BNP Paribas Real Estate, which have confirmed they are looking to sell it for £300-350,000.

The building had been the home of Scarborough’s Crown Post Office for more than 100 years. However, it has stood empty since post office services were moved into WH Smith in May.

Residents had campaigned against the relocation, with many expressing concerns over the future of the building, which is now officially on sale.