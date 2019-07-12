This is how much this rare motorbike has been sold for at auction

A rare motorbike which was found buried under the wreckage of a collapsed Scarborough garage has been sold at auction for thousands of pounds.

The bike, a top of the range pre-war 990cc v-twin AJS, was recovered by workmen who had come to clear the site and take everything to the tip.

However, after realising the value of the vehicle (between £20,000 to £25,000) the good decision was made not to dump it.

After being restored the bike featured alongside classic cars, motorcycles, parts and automobilia in an auction at Sledmere House near Driffield.

Andy Spicer of Driffield-based Spicers Auctioneers, said: "The AJS was contested by bidders in the saleroom and on the internet before selling to a collector from the Midlands on the telephone for £28,750."