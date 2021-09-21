The former student at Scarborough Sixth Form College, now studying psychology at university, is one of the 12 contestants in the new series, which begins this evening.

Freya, 19, who is from Scarborough, is the youngest baker in this year’s tent and is set to make history as the competition's first vegan baker.

She said she likes to be “unexpected” with her baking, and enjoys creating intricate designs ... and usually makes a lot of mess in the process!

Scarborough student Freya Cox, 19, is set to take part in the new series of The Great British Bake Off. (Photo: Channel 4)

Describing her emotions when she first walked into the Bake Off tent, Freya said: "I remember just thinking how surreal the whole situation was. I was definitely more overwhelmed with excitement than anything else.

"I was nervous and wanted to get started but overall, I genuinely just felt so honoured and blessed to be stood in the tent. It felt like one of the best moments of my life so far."

Ahead of tonight's first episode, Freya recalled her special memories of the first week of filming in the tent, she said: "I have really fond memories of Lizzie and I drinking Pina Coladas in the evening, but I also just loved all of us sitting outside together eating tea on the first couple of nights.

"The first day in the tent I genuinely loved from start to finish, it was an experience I would give anything to do again."

This year's Great British Bake Off contestants, and Scarborough's Freya Cox on the right of the front row. (Photo: Channel 4)

The 19-year-old has a passion for horses and baking which are the result of spending lots of time with her grandma as she was growing up. Freya spends her time studying at university, whilst living at home with her parents so that she can continue to care for her horse, Winnie.

A year ago, Freya began making plant-based versions of classic bakes for her dad – now it’s her goal to bake so that no-one can tell the results are vegan.

The Scarborough baker said that she is "a massive perfectionist" and that her strengths are "definitely intricate details".

"I’d say my weakness is probably the faffiness of pastry and bread. As a baker I think it’s really important to accept things don’t always go to plan and doing so is definitely not my strong point…but I am learning," Freya said.

