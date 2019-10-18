This North Yorkshire beach has been named as one of the top six in the world

Filey beach has been named one of the best in the world for families.

The North Yorkshire attraction was the only location named in the UK and features alongside Bondi beach in Australia and Siesta beach in Florida.

In the list compiled by TripAdvisor, Filey beach is described as the “perfect beach for kids to explore”.

The sandy beach which curves around Filey Bay is praised for the five-mile stretch which runs from Filey Brigg to the cliffs at Bempton.

In the description of Filey beach, TripAdvisor said: “There is a sculpture trail that surrounds the bay, and the ancient remains of a Roman signal station can be found on the cliffs just above.

"Filey is also well-known for its rock pools, which provide hours of fun looking at marine life. Along the promenade, families will find cafes, changing facilities, a children’s playground and even a crazy golf course.”

Ranked as number six, the travel platform highlighted the 2019 Travellers’ Choice Beaches that reviewers praise for their family-friendly qualities.

“A family holiday isn’t complete without a trip to the beach. But not all beaches are created equal when you’ve got tots in tow. There’s so much to think about... Is the water safe? Is there a flat surface to push that pesky stroller along? Are there facilities to keep the little ones entertained?,” TripAdvisor added.

Locations also included in the list were Playa de Alcúdia in Majorca, Elafonisi Beach in Greece, Bondi Beach in Australia, Siesta Beach in Florida and İztuzu Beach in Turkey.

Filey beach also claimed the top spot in The Sunday Times 50 Best British Beaches 2018.

After inspecting the coastline of the UK, travel writer Chris Haslam described it as “casting a spell that turns you into a kid again”.