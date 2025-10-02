Dawn breaks over Bridlington Harbour, by Aled Jones.

Flamborough

Village hall

Flamborough Village Hall is an excellent venue for parties, fitness classes and meetings, and the stage makes it great for music and drama events, too.

Anyone interested in hiring the hall can contact the booking clerk Mrs P Deveaney on 07523 631548 or email [email protected].

Flamborough WI

Flamborough WI art and craft group meets every Monday from 10am to noon.

Table tennis and board games are every Monday, 2-4pm. Visitors pay £1 a session. Come and learn new skills or improve ones you already have. A warm welcome awaits you. Men are also welcome.

Members’ meetings are held on the third Tuesday of the month, 7-9pm, in the WI Hall, all welcome.

Flamborough RNLI events

Go to www.facebook.com/flamborough.rnli to find out the latest fundraising events for Flamborough RNLI – including the popular coffee and cake days.

Autumn fair

St Oswald’s Church is holding an autumn fair in the church hall on Saturday, November 15, 10am-3pm.

There will be hot and cold refreshments, a raffle, tombola, Christmas gifts, cards, chutney, and second hand books. Come and browse!

Sewerby

Church hall for hire

St John’s Sewerby Church Hall is available for hire.

The venue can be used for a variety of events and any interested party can email [email protected] for more information.

Bempton

Hire the village hall

The village hall is available to hire for parties and social or commercial functions.

Please contact the bookings secretary on 08445 005152 / 07849 639650 or email [email protected] for more details.

Village hall events

Bingo Night is the second Friday of each month. Eyes down 7pm. £5 entry to include all games. There will be a raffle and refreshments will be available.

Modern Sequence Dancing every Tuesday morning, 10am to noon. £3 per person.

The Wednesday Club is a ladies’ social group which meets in the community village hall on the second Wednesday of the month for a couple of hours, 1-4pm, depending on the planned activities.

The Crafty Companions meet on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month at the community village hall, 1.30-3.30pm. New members always welcome.

Yoga (Iyengar) for strength, stamina, balance, posture, muscle tone, flexibility and relaxation. Mondays, 5-6pm, £5 per session, mats provided. All abilities welcome. Contact 07946 466203.

A pop-in event is held at Bempton Village Hall on Mondays between 10am and noon.

Bempton Church Hall

Enjoy soup and a roll on the first Tuesday of the month (noon to 1.30pm) and coffee morning on the third Tuesday of the month (10.30am to noon).

From Tuesday, November 4 (until the end of March 2026 – except Tuesday, December 23) the soup and roll and coffee morning will merge and be known as a Warm Space. This will run from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

On Saturday, November 15, 2pm, Brid Beat will be performing at an afternoon tea (cost £7). Please call 07599 716936 to book a place.

Skipsea

Village hall activities

Skipsea Village Hall hosts a number of regular events including Toddler Group Tuesdays in term-time, Yoga Tuesdays and Thursdays, Brunch, Gardening Club, Bingo, Cinema, Disco and Open Mic Nights.

The village hall is now hosting a weekly Warm Space on Fridays, 10am-1pm, which includes a two-course meal and activities. £2 donations are requested.

For further information about the village hall call 07436 654148.

Warm Space

Skipsea Village Hall is running a Warm Space on Fridays, 10am-1pm. People attending will have access to local newspapers thanks to a grant from SSE Thermal's Atwick Community Fund, which has also supported the Summer Playscheme and Toddler Group.

A £100 grant has also been secured from East Riding Village Halls Network for Warm Space during its Halls for All month which runs throughout October.

These grants help our volunteers to provide activities, hot drinks and two course hot lunches to local people. We are also asking those attending to make a small donation to cover catering costs.

This will be the fourth winter that the village hall has delivered a Warm Space. In 2022-2023, 360 hot meals were delivered, this rose to 404 in 2023-2024, and 460 last winter. On this basis we expect to serve over 500 meals this winter.

Barmston

Village post office

There will be a Post Office at Barmston Village Hall on Wednesdays, 2-4pm. Please support this service to ensure that it continues for the community.

Burton Fleming

Village hall events

Every Monday Chair Aerobics – 1pm. Warm welcome to newcomers for this fun activity.

Every Tuesday Phoenix Cheer – 4-6pm.

Every Wednesday Indoor Bowling – 2-4pm. Come along and have a go.

Coffee morning and stalls, second Saturday of the month – 10-11.30am.

Monthly Whist Drive, first Thursday of the month – 2pm.

The village hall is available to hire for parties, meetings or social functions. For more information contact Kate Mercer on 07860 478867.

History group

The Burton Fleming History Group will next meet at Burton Fleming Village Hall, South Street, on Thursday, October 16, 7.30pm.

Chris and John Gatenby will give a talk about the Gypsey Race. Entry £2.50 including tea or coffee and biscuits. All welcome.

Reighton

Craft fair

A craft fair will be held in Reighton Village Hall on Saturday, November 8, 10am-2pm. To book a stall contact Anne on 01723 892993.

Clubs

Brid Bridge Club

Why not join the group?

Bridlington Bridge Club meets every Tuesday at St John’s Church Hall, Church Lane, Sewerby, 6.45pm to approximately 10pm. Table fees £2.50 each. Visitors or new members of any standard welcome.

Turn up on the night (with partner) or, if a partner is required, contact us on our website at www. bridgewebs.com/bridlington/ or John Harrison on 01262 851552.

Scrabble club

New members wanted

Quay Scrabble Club is a small friendly club meeting Mondays at 2pm, three hours for £2, in Sewerby Methodist Church Hall.

The club is looking for new members of any standard. Simply turn up at the Methodist Hall or contact John Harrison on 01262 851552 for further information.

Brid u3a

A popular group

To find out more about the Brid u3a organisation and activities please visit the group’s Facebook page or its website at www.u3abridlington.co.uk.

Emmanuel Church

Christmas craft fair

A Christmas craft fair will be held at Emmanuel Church on Saturday, November 1, 10am-2pm. Proceeds in aid of All Saints’ Church, Barmston.

To book a stall please contact Ann-Marie on 07926500147.

