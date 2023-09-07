Thornton Dale Primary School receives £1000 donation for new equipment

Camarah Mosey, Headteacher, Helen Wilford, Chair of Thornton Dale Primary PTA, students from Thornton Dale Primary School, and Lorna Mann, Pavers

The £1,000 grant was donated to Friends of Thornton Dale Primary School on behalf of Lorna Mann, Senior Offline Marketing Executive at Pavers Head Office in York.

The grant was made to contribute towards the cost of equipment for the school to enrich the learning of students who attend.

Lorna, whose children attend the school wanted to support the parent-led fundraising group in order to provide new exciting learning experiences for all the students, outside of the usual classroom activities.

She said: “Both of my children attend Thornton Dale Primary. All the staff and Friends of Thornton Dale school go above and beyond to create a happy and nurturing environment for the children. The support throughout covid and beyond is greatly appreciated by the parents and places an emphasis on mental health and wellbeing.

It’s great to be able to offer something back with the help of the Pavers Foundation. This funding will contribute towards outings, experiences, equipment and events for the children, such as the annual Happy Fest festival.”

Headteacher Camarah Mosey thanked the Foundation for donating these funds to the school. “We are grateful to the Friends of Thornton Dale Primary and to the Pavers Foundation for this grant which is essential to keep this very worthwhile fundraising group going”.

