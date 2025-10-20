One of the region’s most-loved annual running events saw the McCain Yorkshire Coast return, but this time organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All in partnership with Scarborough Athletics Club.

Previously delivered wholly by the club, Run For All and SAC continue to work together, sharing the same commitment to provide high quality events to those of Scarborough and the wider running community.

Setting off from Scarborough Spa, runners enjoyed the scenic route along the coast, and passed landmarks including Scarborough Castle, the Freddie Gilroy Sculpture and North Bay Beach before heading back to Scarborough Spa to cross the finish line.

Participants received brilliant support from start to finish, as supporters lined the route, with the finish line a buzz of excitement as loved ones greeted runners as they made their way along the home stretch.

In the men’s 10K race, Harry Butterworth triumphed with a time of 00:33:56.

Will Anderson took second place in a time of 00:34:12, followed by Ben Wales who took third place in a time of 00:34:44.

Annie O'Sullivan was first to the finish line for the 10K in an impressive time of 00:37:41 in the women’s race and was pushed all the way by runners-up Sarah Platten and Lindsey Welburn, who clocked impressive times of 00:39:00 and 00:39:01 respectively.

In the men's 5K race, David Cass crossed the finish line first with an impressive time of 00:17:18.

Michael Wright followed shortly after with a time of 00:17:22, followed by Hayden Husband with a time of 00:17:30.

Evie Lakes took on the 5K winner title in an impressive time of 00:18:55.

This was closely followed by Emma Brookshaw with a time of 00:19:35 and Nia Jackson with 00:20:02.

Jillian Moffatt, regional president, McCain GB&I, said: “It was fantastic to see so many participants and spectators out in force during this year’s McCain Yorkshire Coast events.

"A huge well done and congratulations to the runners, and thank you to Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All and Scarborough Athletics Club for organising such a brilliant event.”

The Fun Runs followed later in the day, with families taking part in an uplifting display of energy, determination and enjoyment, and offering a more accessible experience for runners of all abilities.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, operations director at Run For All, reflecting on the day, said: “It’s been a fantastic day of running and fundraising for participants of all abilities and ages and Run For All are proud to have taken over responsibility for the delivery of this event.

“The enthusiasm and support from everyone involved, from the participants to the many spectators, sponsors, partners and volunteers, all ensured the day was a great success.”

This event is supported by McCain, Scarborough A.C and Vantage Motor Group.

Visit www.runforall.com and register interest now for next year’s event.

