Thousands of people flock to Sewerby Hall for the official East Riding celebration of Yorkshire Day

Thousands descended on Sewerby Hall and Gardens on Monday (August 1) to mark the official East Riding celebration of Yorkshire Day.

By Phil Hutchinson
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 8:12 am
Updated Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 8:13 am
The official East Riding Yorkshire Day celebrations at Sewerby Hall and Gardens was very well attended.
Chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council Councillor John Whittle read the Proclamation at 11.47am, and there was a chance to take part in Yorkshire Pudding and spoon races; make a Yorkshire flag; listen to local music by The Assembly Line in The Orangery; watch the Makara Morris Dancers; and take part in a Rusticus Encounter with the charismatic Pirate Captain.

There was also Morris dancing, and flat cap flinging, and in the Edwardian kitchen there were some recipes from the archive to take home.

East Riding Town Crier Michael Wood and Councillor John Whittle, chairman of ERYC outside the Clock Tower Cafe.
The Makara Morris Dancers in action during the Yorkshire Day fun at Sewerby.
Hetty Watson, 9, flies the flag for Yorkshire.
