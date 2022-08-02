Thousands of people flock to Sewerby Hall for the official East Riding celebration of Yorkshire Day

Chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council Councillor John Whittle read the Proclamation at 11.47am, and there was a chance to take part in Yorkshire Pudding and spoon races; make a Yorkshire flag; listen to local music by The Assembly Line in The Orangery; watch the Makara Morris Dancers; and take part in a Rusticus Encounter with the charismatic Pirate Captain.
There was also Morris dancing, and flat cap flinging, and in the Edwardian kitchen there were some recipes from the archive to take home.