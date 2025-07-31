Thousands set to flock to 163rd Danby Show, near Whitby
A highlight of the Whitby area’s summer calendar, the show – which attracts visitors in their thousands – will include ferrets, horses, horticulture and handicrafts, livestock, fur and feather, dog show, sheep dog trials, vintage machinery and motorcycles, Bilsdale Silver Band, Vanguard Historical Re-enactment, food and a beer tent.
Visitors are asked to bring cash to the show due to the unreliability of the internet signal.
They are also advised that dogs must be kept on a short lead.
A change has been made to the start time for sheepdog trials to noon prompt.
Admission is: adults £8, children five to 16 £4, children under five free.
The main car park is free.
