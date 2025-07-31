Thousands set to flock to 163rd Danby Show, near Whitby

One young competitor ready for the parade ground at Danby Show. picture: Richard Ponter

The 163rd Danby Show will take place on Wednesday August 13.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A highlight of the Whitby area’s summer calendar, the show – which attracts visitors in their thousands – will include ferrets, horses, horticulture and handicrafts, livestock, fur and feather, dog show, sheep dog trials, vintage machinery and motorcycles, Bilsdale Silver Band, Vanguard Historical Re-enactment, food and a beer tent.

Visitors are asked to bring cash to the show due to the unreliability of the internet signal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are also advised that dogs must be kept on a short lead.

A change has been made to the start time for sheepdog trials to noon prompt.

Admission is: adults £8, children five to 16 £4, children under five free.

The main car park is free.