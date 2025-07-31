Thousands set to flock to 163rd Danby Show, near Whitby

One young competitor ready for the parade ground at Danby Show. picture: Richard Ponterplaceholder image
The 163rd Danby Show will take place on Wednesday August 13.

A highlight of the Whitby area’s summer calendar, the show – which attracts visitors in their thousands – will include ferrets, horses, horticulture and handicrafts, livestock, fur and feather, dog show, sheep dog trials, vintage machinery and motorcycles, Bilsdale Silver Band, Vanguard Historical Re-enactment, food and a beer tent.

Visitors are asked to bring cash to the show due to the unreliability of the internet signal.

They are also advised that dogs must be kept on a short lead.

A change has been made to the start time for sheepdog trials to noon prompt.

Admission is: adults £8, children five to 16 £4, children under five free.

The main car park is free.

Here are some photos from last year’s show.

