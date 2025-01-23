Three arrested after early morning raids in Scarborough

Three men have been arrested following early morning drug raids in Scarborough

Three men have been arrested after police executed simultaneous search warrants in the Scarborough area on Wednesday (January 22).

Early on Wednesday morning, officers from North Yorkshire Police’s CID and Neighbourhood Policing Teams arrived at two addresses in Eastfield and one in Scarborough.

Acting on information received, the three properties were searched.

Three men, all in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

DC Alfie Thomlinson, of Scarborough CID, said: “Our Neighbourhood Policing Teams are at the heart of the community, and witness first-hand the misery that is inflicted by illegal drugs.

“That’s why we’re relentless in our efforts to target the dealers, and safeguard the vulnerable.

“If you suspect drug dealing in your neighbourhood, please call it in.

“We will take action – this may not happen straight away, but every piece of information can help us build a case to bring the perpetrators to justice.”