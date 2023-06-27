Three fire crews called to fire at commercial premises in Burniston, Scarborough
Two fire crews from Scarborough and a crew from Filey were called to a fire in the office of a commercial premises on High Street, Burniston at 6.01pm on Monday evening (June 26).
By Louise Perrin
Published 27th Jun 2023, 08:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 08:24 BST
One printer was destroyed by the fire and there was also fire, heat and smoke damage to office.
Only light smoke logging to the remainder of the property as all internal doors were closed.
No smoke detectors were fitted in the property.
Crew used two breathing apparatus, one hosereel jet, a positive pressure ventilation fan and a thermal imaging camera while tackling the blaze.
The cause is believed to be an electrical fault in the printer.