News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Three fire crews called to fire at commercial premises in Burniston, Scarborough

Two fire crews from Scarborough and a crew from Filey were called to a fire in the office of a commercial premises on High Street, Burniston at 6.01pm on Monday evening (June 26).
By Louise Perrin
Published 27th Jun 2023, 08:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 08:24 BST

One printer was destroyed by the fire and there was also fire, heat and smoke damage to office.

Only light smoke logging to the remainder of the property as all internal doors were closed.

No smoke detectors were fitted in the property.

Three fire crews attended the blazeThree fire crews attended the blaze
Three fire crews attended the blaze
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crew used two breathing apparatus, one hosereel jet, a positive pressure ventilation fan and a thermal imaging camera while tackling the blaze.

The cause is believed to be an electrical fault in the printer.

Related topics:ScarboroughFiley