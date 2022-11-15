Three fundraising events to take place in aid of Scarborough’s Rainbow Centre

The Rainbow Centre. pic Richard Ponter

On Saturday November 19, from 10am-12pm there will be a coffee morning at Parish House on Castle Road with a performance by Scarborough Community Choir.

On Saturday November 26, B Bernard and Son will hold a Christmas Fayre, from 11am - 4pm at St Andrew’s on Albion Crescent featuring craft stalls and a Christmas jumper competition.

Finally, on Saturday December 3 from 2-4pm there will be a Christmas Craft Afternoon at Parish House where, among other things, you can print your own wrapping paper.

Speaking on behalf of the Rainbow Centre, marketing and fundraising officer Zoe Phillips said: “Donations have dropped and the cost of living crisis is affecting us as well as our clients, so anything we can do to raise funds is massively helpful.”