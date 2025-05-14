Three generations fly in from USA for Walmsley Society 40th in Robin Hood's Bay, near Whitby
This was made even more special by the arrival in the village of three further generations of the Walmsley family, who had flown over from the USA - Leo's son Sean, grand-daughter Katharine and great-grandchildren Cora, Julien and Leo.
Sean and Katherine spoke to the society at Fylingdales Village Hall while the children are enjoying the sunshine at Bay Ness Farm, scene of the group’s traditional Sunday morning walk, which their great-great-grandfather Ulric had painted in 1919.
Ten-year-old Leo is shown making friends with the farmyard cat.
The weekend also saw the launch of a reprint of Leo Walmsley’s book Flying & Sport in East Africa, more than 100 years from its original publication.
This tells the story of the young Leo enlisting for the army, along with several other youths from the village, at the outbreak of the Great War, then finding himself in the unlikely setting of East Africa as an aerial photographer serving with the Royal Flying Corps.
The book chronicles a little known facet of the war and tells hair-raising stories of how Leo survived no fewer than 14 crash-landings, which very nearly cost him his life.
