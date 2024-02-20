News you can trust since 1882
Three men charged in Scarborough after theft of scrap metal in Seamer

Three men have been charged with theft after their van was spotted by police driving around the Yorkshire coast.
By Louise French
Published 20th Feb 2024, 16:51 GMT
On Thursday February 15, scrap metal with a value of about £1,000 was stolen from a garden in Seamer, Scarborough.

However, the incident was captured on CCTV, and vigilant residents reported details of a van that may have been involved to North Yorkshire Police.

Enquiries were underway, when yesterday, officers noticed the same van in Whitby.

Three men in the van – aged in their 20s and 30s, all from Bradford – were arrested.

They have now been charged with theft and are due to appear at Scarborough Magistrates Court next month.

