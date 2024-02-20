Three men charged in Scarborough after theft of scrap metal in Seamer
On Thursday February 15, scrap metal with a value of about £1,000 was stolen from a garden in Seamer, Scarborough.
However, the incident was captured on CCTV, and vigilant residents reported details of a van that may have been involved to North Yorkshire Police.
Enquiries were underway, when yesterday, officers noticed the same van in Whitby.
Three men in the van – aged in their 20s and 30s, all from Bradford – were arrested.
They have now been charged with theft and are due to appear at Scarborough Magistrates Court next month.