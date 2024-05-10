Three new acts announced to join Scarborough Open Air Theatre line-up for summer 2024
Australian indie-pop trio Germein, rising singer songwriter STORRY and Drum and Bass breakout star Issey Cross are today unveiled as special guests at two shows on the Yorkshire coast this summer.
Germein and STORRY both join Tom Jones when the global music legend returns to Scarborough OAT on Wednesday June 26.
Issey Cross – who has just released her latest single Energy In My Town – will open the show for Becky Hill on Thursday August 29.
Londoner Issey Cross, 21, knows how much music can change attitudes.
Her breakthrough hit Used To This, with legendary producer Wilkinson, spent 14 weeks in the UK Top 40 and 12 weeks on BBC Radio 1 Playlist.
Issey has worked with the likes of Nathan Dawe, Bru C, Clean Bandit, Hybrid Minds and Ella Henderson, and her hits include Oh My, Sleepwalking and Top 20 smash Bittersweet Goodbye – her acclaimed reworking of the Verve classic Bittersweet Sympathy.
Indie-pop trio Germein, made up of sisters, Georgia (guitar and lead vocals), Ella (bass) and Clara (drums) hail from South Australia and are no strangers to Scarborough OAT, having opened the show for Tom Jones in 2022.
Germein began turning heads following the release of debut album Because You Breathe in 2013.
Taking the lead from strong female artists like HAIM and CHVRCHES and inspired by the vocal harmonies of iconic bads such as Queen and Fleetwood Mac.
Opening the night will be STORRY who has carved her path in the music scene with emotionally charged ballads steeped in social commentary and uplifting melodies.
With two JUNO award nominations for her debut album CH III: The Come Up, and international collaborations under her belt, STORRY’s new single Fairytales continues an upward trajectory that will soon lead to her forthcoming sophomore album.
Germein, STORRY and Issey Cross join a line up for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2024 which includes headline shows from the likes of Simple Minds, Anne-Marie, Bill Bailey, Paul Weller, Fatboy Slim and Status Quo – click here for our interview with Francis Rossi.
Visit scarboroughopenairtheatre.co.uk for tickets and information.