Three people in the Bridlington area to be ordained as deacons by the Archbishop of York

Stephen Cox.

Deacons are called to work in the community and assist in church. Each candidate will serve as a assistant curate.

Darius Traves will serve as assistant curate at Bridlington Christ Church with Bessingby and Ulrome and will also work in York St John University Chaplaincy.

Darius had a faith from a young age although his family didn’t believe in a God. At a traumatic time of his life he says that “I needed God and God came to me”.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison Hutchinson.

He has been involved in schools ministry and particularly amongst those with additional needs for about five years, and has trained for ordination through St Hild College at Mirfield.

He said: “I have absolutely loved it there. I have quite often forgotten that I have a disability.

“I now feel humble that even though I have a lot of challenges on a daily basis God has still called me to ordained ministry. My hope is that I am going to be able to help people tell their stories and walk with them on their journey.”

Stephen Cox will serve as assistant curate at Rudston, Boynton, Carnaby, Kilham, Burton Fleming, Fordon, Grindale and Wold Newton.

Darius Traves. Photo submitted

Mr Cox was brought up in a Christian home so came to faith at a young age; he says the journey from then on has been one of discovery through life’s many ups and downs - and more recently through his training the joy of joining in with other traditions within the Church of England.

He has just retired from primary school teaching but his working life has included a variety of office-based and sales work, as well as working with excluded teenagers.

Steve has just completed two years’ study for ordination at St Hild College, Mirfield.

He said: “My upbringing was in the south of England before I came up north to train as a teacher. I am looking forward to being part of the Diocese of York, especially in the rural benefice where I will be serving.”

Alison Hutchinson will serve as assistant curate in the Howardian Benefice (Weaverthorpe, Helperthorpe, Luttons Ambo, Kirby Grindalythe and Wharram).

After licensing as a reader (a lay minister) in 2015 she was given what she describes as “a huge opportunity” by Bishop of Selby Dr John Thomson of being licensed as Focal Minister to the Howardian Benefice.

“This has been an honour and I have grown so much as a result but there were frustrations due to Covid lockdowns, working full-time as well as embarking on my own discernment journey towards ordination.”

She has studied for ordination for the last two years at St Hild’s College, Mirfield as well as continuing to work full-time and minister to the Howardian Benefice.

She said: “I have had huge support from my husband, Andrew, daughter Hannah and my cats who can be great critics when rehearsing sermons.

“Going forward, I hope I will be able to discern what God is doing in order to empower and encourage whichever community I am in, to join in so that we can share the Good News with those who have yet to hear it.”

Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell said: Archbishop Stephen said: “It’s going to be such a joy to ordain this group – they bring so many different experiences and skills but they’re all living Christ’s story according to the gifts, talents and opportunities they’ve been given.