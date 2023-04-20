News you can trust since 1882
Three people rescued after being cut off by the tide near Robin Hood's Bay

Whitby RNLI's inshore lifeboat was launched on Wednesday afternoon (April 19) after three people became cut off by the tide near Robin Hood's Bay.

By Louise Perrin
Published 20th Apr 2023, 08:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 08:23 BST

Whitby Coastguard who were also in attendance managed to safely rescue the stranded walkers by assisting them up the cliff using their specialist equipment and training.

The Whitby RNLI crew remained on standby until the casualties were all safely rescued.

Crew member Ally Brisby said: “It is important to always check the tide times when walking on the beach, especially below cliffs where it is difficult to exit the beach safely.

Ally Brisby - Image courtesy Whitby RNLIAlly Brisby - Image courtesy Whitby RNLI
"Always allow plenty of time as the tide can come in a lot quicker than expected, even the most experienced walkers can get caught out.”

The RNLI also recommend carrying a means of calling for help when walking near the sea, if you do see someone in trouble dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

