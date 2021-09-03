Three Scarborough friends “Brave the Shave” to raise money for MacMillan

L-R Michelle Allen, Chris Allen and Rachael Poole

Husband and wife, Michelle, 50, and Chris Allen, 52, and friend Rachael Poole, 36, will “Brave the Shave” at the Tap and Spile on Falsgrave Road on Sunday, September 5

The three decided to “Brave the Shave” after a friend and former colleague, Jo Laking, was diagnosed with cancer for a second time.

A statement on the trios fundraising page reads: “Team Jo Laking are fundraising for Macmillan on behalf of our amazing warrior queen Jo Laking, who is fighting breast cancer for the second time.

“Cancer doesn't discriminate. It doesn't care if you're old or young. It's not bothered what your life looks like, where you're from or if people rely on you.

“It robs people of their futures. Fighting cancer is a deeply personal battle but together, in whatever small way, we can help by raising money to support life-saving research and genuinely change the future for many.”

Michelle Allen said: “Jo has been my best friend for eight or nine years, she’s like the sister I never had. We’re not the brave ones - she is.

“I always wanted to shave my head once in my life. I’m going to put my hair into bobbles, so people can join in and cut one off. I’ll be wearing a hat on Monday, so if people want to see my shaved head, they’ll have to donate!”

Jo Laking said: “I’m proud to call these wonderful human beings my friends and find it heartwarming that they want to support me and to raise much needed funds for MacMillan.

“I have no choice in whether I lose my hair but these guys are choosing to shave their hair off which is an incredibly brave thing to do.

“Please sponsor them, if you can, as every penny helps to give a cancer patient such as myself a better outcome.

The Big Shave is Sunday September 5 in the beer garden at The Tap & Spile on Falsgrave Road starting at 2pm - all welcome.