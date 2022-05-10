Three set to take on National Three Peaks challenge to raise funds for MIND charity

Kaira Hayhurst, Alix Moore and Emily Pockley will be taking on the National Three Peaks challenge to raise money for the MIND charity. Photo submitted

Kaira Hayhurst, Alix Moore and Emily Pockley will be tackling the challenge in July and have set up a JustGiving fundraising link in support of the charity.

The intrepid trio are looking to accrue £2,400 through their exploits and have already raised £1,577 following donations from 144 supporters.

Kaira will also be hosting a singing night at the Viking Hotel in Flamborough Thursday, May 26 as part of the fundraising campaign.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event takes place at 8pm and people are most welcome to come along and enjoy the entertainment.

Kaira said: “We are participating in the National Three Peaks challenge on Saturday, July 9 and Sunday July 10.

“We wanted to challenge ourselves by attempting to complete the three peaks.

“This challenge involves walking the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours and is not one for the faint hearted.

“We are raising money for MIND, which is a mental health charity, and one we hold close to our hearts.

“MIND is an incredibly important charity that offers advice and support to those experiencing a mental health problem or supporting a friend/family member that is suffering.”