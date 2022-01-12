Three-week delay to improvement work at Bridlington Bus Station

Bridlington Bus Station, as it looks now, is to undergo a major refurbishment later this month.

Work on the station, on Princess Street, off Marshall Avenue, was due begin this week.

However, the scheme has now been put back until later this month because of supply issues with an outside contractor.

Therefore, the bus station has reopened and normal services will resume.

The station will instead temporarily close on Monday 31 January for the improvement work to begin.

The work will include the replacement of the existing bus shelters, and the repainting and deep cleaning of the site.

The project is now due to be carried out at the same time as the council carries out three weeks of road resurfacing work along Marshall Avenue – the entrance road to the bus station.

The road improvement work will see the temporary closure of parts of Marshall Avenue – and would have meant a further redirection of bus routes.

However, as the two schemes are now happening at the same time, the length of disruption to bus passengers has been halved.

Colin Walker, group manager for transportation services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “We apologise to bus passengers in Bridlington for this unfortunate delay, but this is beyond our control.

“We want to keep disruption to an absolute minimum, which is why we are reopening the station until the scheme is ready to begin.

“We are pleased we can now co-ordinate our work with the road scheme, which has cut down the disruption time for passengers.

“When the work is finally complete, people will notice a big difference to the station, with a much brighter and more welcoming look.”

The council has already invested in the station by providing real-time bus information screens for passengers.

From Monday, January 31, alternative bus stops will be provided on Queen Street and Promenade.

They are:

Stop A – Bridlington Promenade (opposite Regent Terrace):

Service 6: EY Buses: Destination: The Crayke

12/12A: EY Buses: Scarborough

14: EY Buses: Flamborough

121: EY Buses: Bridlington College

Stop B – Bridlington Promenade (opposite Boots)

Service 2: EY Buses: Destination: Avocet Way

3: EY Buses: West Hill and Hospital

4: EY Buses: New Pasture Lane

5/5A: EY Buses: Bempton Lane

124: Acklams: Ruston Parva (Wednesdays only)

Stop C – Queen Street (Bus Stop and Shelter)

121: EY Buses: Hull via Driffield and Beverley

130: EY Buses: Hornsea via Skipsea

136: EY Buses: Driffield via Skipsea and Beeford

Service 45/45A: EY Buses: York via Driffield and Pocklington