Abbey View on Silver Street is one of the properties shortlisted in the best dog-friendly property for couples (North East) while in the best dog-friendly properties for families, Squirrels Acres on Larpool Lane and Number 1 Pier Lane are both in contention.

The awards recognise property owners' commitments to providing dogs and their families the perfect holiday home.

Winners for all property categories will be announced on November 4, along with the Dog of the Year competition, which was open to all dog owners in the UK, with the winner of the top pooch due to receive £150 towards a dog-friendly staycation.

