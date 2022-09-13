Downton Abbey film showing at Thursday at the Coliseum.

With matinees and evening performances, there are film screenings, live performances, presentations and popular arts events to enjoy.

The 90 raked seat theatre will be opening again with a regular weekly programme for the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and will offer a warm welcome to visitors and audiences throughout the year.

The Coliseum hopes this will encourage people to gain confidence to return to the theatre in an inclusive and supportive setting.

Kicking off the programme is Downton Abbey – A New Era 2022 (PG) which is showing on Thursday September 15 while Operation Mincemeat (12A) is on the following Thursday, September 29.

You can also see Elvis, which shows on Thursday October 6 at The Coliseum.

The new project is supported by the Normanby Charitable Trust and NYCC Stronger Communities.

The charity is currently operating safety measures to keep audiences, artists and staff as safe as possible – The Coliseum fully supports anyone who wishes to wear a face covering during a performance and provides free masks and sanitiser at the reception entrance.

Events Co-ordinator Maureen Lynch said: “Come and join us on a Thursday, sit back, relax and enjoy the show.

"We look forward to seeing you.”

Weekly programme brochures are available from the Coliseum reception or on the Coliseum website.