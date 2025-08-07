Tickets on sale for Scarborough's 'biggest-ever' Moonlight on the Lake

Peasholm Park in Scarborough is to be transformed into a wonderland of lanterns and illuminations this October for this year’s Moonlight on the Lake.

Thousands of families are due to return to Scarborough to witness the largest event of its kind on the North Yorkshire coast which is aimed at boosting tourism into the autumn.

Organised by North Yorkshire Council and staged by Animated Objects, this year’s extravaganza will be held on Friday October 24 and Saturday October 25.

Attendance records were shattered last year with more than 10,000 visitors.

Organisers expect interest for this year’s event to be even higher with tickets now on sale.

Visitors of all ages will be able to explore the park and witness the largest range of illuminated lanterns ever seen on the Yorkshire coast, with reflections created in the water along with some of the creations made by community groups and schools.

The lights will showcase different themes celebrating Scarborough’s heritage and the history of Peasholm Park.

The event will also play host to a full-size cardboard replica of a Spitfire which will be illuminated to compliment other artworks of remembrance and reflection, marking the 80-year anniversary since the end of the Second World War.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “Moonlight on the Lake is always a real highlight of the year and means a lot to residents and visitors alike.

“Thousands of families from across the county visited Scarborough for last year’s event, and this year’s offering looks set to be even bigger.

“It’s an event that benefits everybody, including residents, visitors and local businesses, and we are looking forward to seeing all the amazing illuminations and artwork that will be on show this time around.”

Cllr Eric Broadbent, the local member for the Northstead division on North Yorkshire Council, said: “It is always a night to remember and one of the highlights in Scarborough’s calendar.

"I am really looking forward to this year’s event and hope it can continue everyone’s imagination, showcasing the town’s rich heritage and history.”

The artistic director of Animated Objects, Lee Threadgold, also shared his excitement ahead of this year’s event.

He said: “The warmth of the response from visitors last year was amazing and it was wonderful to see so many people in the park enjoying the artworks in a family-friendly environment, thanks to the support from our event partners at North Yorkshire Council.”

With October’s event set to be bigger than ever before, there will be no walk-in option available this year, so families are being encouraged to buy their tickets early to avoid disappointment.

There will be a £2 entrance fee for adults this year as organisers look to sustain the event and ensure as many visitors have the opportunity to attend as possible.

It follows a number of cases in 2024 when people booked tickets and took up time slots, but did not show up.

Entry slots will be at 5.45pm, 6.30pm, 7.15pm, 8pm and 8.30pm on the Friday, and at 5.45pm, 6.30pm, 7.15pm and 8pm on the Saturday.

Tickets cost £2 for adults plus a 50p booking fee, and are free for children aged 15 and under.

Bookings are timed and must be made in advance.

Visit www.moonlightonthelake.co.uk to secure your ticket, or for more information.