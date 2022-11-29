Tickets still available for Scarborough’s 25th Festive Spectacular charity carol concert
The 25th Anniversary Festive Spectacular charity concert will take place on Saturday December 10 at 7.30pm in the Grand Hall at Scarborough Spa Pavilion.
The concert, which has raised over £92,000 for local charities over the last 24 years, is the brainchild of Nigel Wood, from Peace of Mind Financial Solutions on Falsgrave Road.
Mr Wood said: “ I’ve organised the event for over 25 years as a way of bringing the community together at Christmas.
"We’re hoping to see a lot of people there so we can raise as much money as possible for the beneficiaries.”
The compere for the event will be BBC Radio York presenter Adam Tomlinson and he will be joined on stage by vocalist Bethany Grimshaw, Celebration Brass and the United Schools Choir.
This year’s nominated charities are Scarborough YMCA, East Coast Motor Neurone Disease Society and SENSE.
Tickets are available from Scarborough Spa by calling 01723 376 774 or by visiting www.scarboroughspa.co.uk