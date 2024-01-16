Tim Forber 'hugely honoured' to be confirmed as next Chief Constable for North Yorkshire

Tim Forber, who is presently serving as Deputy Chief Constable at South Yorkshire Police, has been announced as the preferred candidate for Chief Constable of North Yorkshire Police by Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe.

This follows a “robust” recruitment process in December.

Commissioner Zoë’s recommendation was formally endorsed by the Police, Fire and Crime Panel at a confirmation hearing, as is statutorily required.

Tim was selected as her preferred candidate following an extensive two day interview process.

Tim Forber and Zoe Metcalfe outside North Yorkshire and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Joint HQ.

The final interview panel consisted of the Chief Fire Officer, representative from His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Service, a Director from the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, an independent panel member and Commissioner Zoë.

Mr Forber joined South Yorkshire Police as Assistant Chief Constable in December 2016 and was promoted to Deputy Chief Constable in June 2021.

Commissioner Zoë said: “I am delighted that the Police, Fire and Crime Panel have endorsed my recommendation for Tim to be appointed as North Yorkshire Police’s Chief Constable.

“During the interview process he demonstrated his depth of experience and commitment to collaboration and local neighbourhood policing across rural and urban areas.

“I have every confidence he has the right qualities to drive forward North Yorkshire Police to be an outstanding service and to keep people safe and feeling safe.”

Tim Forber said he was hugely honoured to be appointed Chief Constable of North Yorkshire Police.

“I am looking forward to working tirelessly on behalf of the communities of York and North Yorkshire to ensure they have an outstanding police service,” he added.