Tim Peake heads to Scarborough with one-man show My Journey To Space - here's when and where

And now he is ready to tell his story from training to launch, spacewalk to re-entry, in a not-to-be-missed show at Scarborough Spa's Grand Hall on Saturday March 18.

Tim made history in 2015 as the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station.

In 2021, he embarked on his debut tour of My Journey To Space giving audiences a fascinating insight into life as an astronaut, complete with breath-taking photographs and never-before-seen footage.

Astronaut Tim Peake is set to bring his one-man show to Scarborough in March 2023.

Now, due to popular demand, the tour is being extended into 2023 and Tim will send fans into orbit as he shares the secrets and science of how and why humans journey into space.

Tim joined the European Space Agency (ESA) in 2009, after an 18-year career in the Army.

He became the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station to conduct a spacewalk while orbiting Earth.

He said: "One thing I never anticipated in being selected for the ESA programme, was just how much my own experiences would inspire and fascinate others.

“I will always be mesmerised by space and space travel, but I am just as honoured to be able to travel the country sharing my story and experiences.”

Tim Peake - My Journey To Space is an epic and thrilling journey to the International Space Station so fasten your seatbelts and get ready for an awe-inspiring ride.