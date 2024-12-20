Time capsule buried at Whitby housing development - to be opened in 2074

Barratt Homes Yorkshire East has buried a time capsule at its Abbey View development in Whitby to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Teleosaurus Chapmani fossil discovery.

With the support of pupils from East Whitby Academy and the community, the housebuilder filled the time capsule with memories of Whitby, information on the Teleosaurus Chapmani and their hopes for Whitby in the future.

The items included couldn’t cost any more than £7, which was how much Whitby Museum purchased the fossil for in 1824, following its discovery by Whitby carpenter and collector, Brown Marshall in the Alum Shale of Saltwick.

Marked with a plaque on the Abbey View development, just off Stainsacre Lane, the time capsule is marked to be opened in 2074.

This gives the young pupils from East Whitby Academy the opportunity to come back in 50 years’ time with their families to open the time capsule and reminisce on their memories of Whitby.

Leonie Gilbertson, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes Abbey View development in Whitby, said: “We’re so pleased to have been able to mark such a fascinating piece of history such as the Telesaurus Chapmani with a time capsule at the Abbey View development.

“There was a lovely variety of items added into the capsule from the community including from pupils from East Whitby Academy, which will really give people that reopen the capsule an essence of what Whitby is like today.

“We would like to thank everyone who contributed an item to the time capsule, and in particular Whitby Museum and East Whitby Academy for their support in marking this historical event for the area.”

Hazel Wright, Museum Manager at Whitby Museum, said: “We were incredibly happy to see Barratt Homes marking the 200th anniversary of the discovery of the Teleosaurus Chapmani.

“The crocodile fossil is a monumental discovery that has been in our museum for 200 years and is still a talking point today, so to be able to witness the time capsule burial for the anniversary and marking our hopes for 50 years to come has been fantastic.”

