Time is running out to enter Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards

These prestigious awards, now in their eighth year, recognise and reward a wide cross section of businesses and the vital role they play in the community and the economic success of the region.

This year’s awards will feature a number of both old and new categories, including Employer of the Year, sponsored by Whitby Seafoods.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Whitby Seafoods are proud to be sponsoring the Employer of the Year award.

2021 Employer of the Year - Fortus

“Trust, empowerment, working together and doing the right thing by people are all values that Whitby Seafoods live by.

“By sponsoring this award, we hope to create a spotlight to recognise those businesses who have acted upon similar values to achieve great things.”

Entries are invited from companies large and small trading anywhere within the Scarborough, Whitby, Filey, Ryedale and Bridlington/East Yorkshire areas.

The winners will be announced at a glitzy black tie awards ceremony and gala dinner, hosted by award-winning TV presenter Duncan Wood which will take place on December 1, at The Scarborough Spa.

Last year’s awards were the biggest and best yet, with more categories, more entries and the biggest attendance on the night than ever before.

This year the categories are:

Best Retail, Leisure & Hospitality Business of the Year Sustainable Business Award The Frank McMahon Apprentice/Trainee of the Year Business Transformation Award Best Independent Business (NEW CATEGORY) The Gary Ledden Young Entrepreneur of the Year Best SME Company Employee Health & Wellbeing Programme (NEW CATEGORY) Best Large Company Entrepreneur of the Year Tourism Award Employer of the Year Greatest Achievement of the Year

Everything you need to know about the awards is on the awards website – www. scarboroughbusinessawards.co.uk.

It includes more details about the categories, how to enter and how to buy tickets.

The closing date is October 14, so enter now and show that you’re the best in business!