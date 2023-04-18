Time running out for discounted entry fee for Scarborough's Race for Life - here’s how to sign up

The Race for Life happens every year, and this year's event takes place on Wednesday May 24.

The Race for Life events take place at Sea Life Centre on Scalby Mills Road and the races are open to people of all ages and abilities and the usual 3k, 5k and 10k events return.

Anyone who joins up this Spring can claim 30 per cent off the entry fee.

Scarborough’s Race for Life returns again this May and there's currently a discounted entry fee.

This is the 30th year of Race for Life and participants will receive a special medal to mark the milestone.

Cancer Research UK Race for Life, in partnership with Standard Life, is the UK’s largest charity mass participation event.

