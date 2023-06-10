Nominations for this years Time2Volunteer Volunteer Awards are now open and there will be a total of 12 award categories.

Jamie Lewis, HEY Smile CEO, said “The amazing thing about Time2Volunteer is that it creates a platform that not only recognises excellence but also encourages positive change within our local community.

“By incorporating fresh categories, we are embracing the ever-evolving landscape of volunteering and its social impact. We want to celebrate those who have gone above and beyond, using their influence and their time to make a real difference.”

The Volunteer Awards 2022 saw 220 nominations received, with 54 people being shortlisted.

Tessa Wray, HEY Smile Head of Partnerships and Development, said: “One of the nicest parts of the preparations for the awards is when nominations begin to come in.

“We read many stories of achievement, of lives that have been changed, and of how communities are shaped.

“To us, the focus of the event is a celebration of everyone who volunteers, not just the award winners. We are grateful to Smile’s friends in the community who support the event, by sponsoring categories and the event itself.

“Please take the time to nominate someone who you know that is making a difference or just join us at the celebrations.”

The event, which is in its fifth year, will be held at the DoubleTree, by Hilton Hull, on Thursday, October 5.

All shortlisted entrants are given two complimentary tickets to the ceremony, where afternoon tea is served. There will also be an opportunity to purchase tickets.