The Dalewood Trust said on its Facebook page that it was the end of an era.

"Sadly we regret to inform all our customers that as from Thursday April 6, due to circumstances beyond our control, Dalewood Trust is unable to trade at the Coliseum Cafe anymore,” said the post.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers, staff, volunteers and service users for all your loyal support and hard work over the last 14 years, it’s been an absolute pleasure.

The Coliseum, Whitby.

“Thank you for the wonderful memories and friendships that have been formed.”

The cafe at Dalewood, on Cholmley Way, is still open Monday to Friday, 9am to 3pm.

Whitby Area Development Trust, which runs the Coliseum Community Centre, said in a statement that it “sincerely regrets” having to increase the rent on the new annual lease for Dalewood at the cafe but charities “cannot ignore the current economic climate.”

"The Coliseum has been subject to significant cost of living rises including a 90% increase in our utilities in June 2022,” said the trust.

"The Coliseum has been paying this increase for the last 10 months and only applied it to the new annual lease for Dalewood at the renewal in April 2023.

"During the closures of pandemic lockdown the Coliseum did not charge Dalewood Trust any rent.

"The increase is £34.72 per week from April 3 2023 and will just cover overheads for the Coliseum.

"The rent includes all utilities, waste disposal, Wi-Fi, security, insurance, cleaning public areas, maintenance of kitchen range, dishwasher and boiler and extra storage with freezer.

"Sadly, Dalewood Trust decided it is no longer financially viable for them to run the cafe.”

Whitby Area Development Trust intends to re-open the Coliseum cafe as soon as possible, with supported volunteering.

