Toilets at Scarborough and Malton TransPennine Express stations now stoma-friendly
All of TPE’s accessible station toilets now have shelves, hooks to hang belongings on, mirrors, and disposal facilities to meet Colostomy UK requirements to be stoma-friendly.
This includes toilets at Cleethorpes, Dewsbury, Grimsby, Huddersfield, Hull, Malton, Manchester Airport, Northallerton, Scarborough, Scunthorpe, Selby, Stalybridge, Thirsk, and Thornaby.
Stomas are an opening in a person's abdomen to help divert one end of the colon, with a pouch placed over it to collect faeces - a stoma bag - after they have a colostomy operation.
People can end up with a stoma as part of treatment for conditions including bowel cancer, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and bowel incontinence.
Chris Jeffery, Accessibility Lead at TPE, said: “We hope the improvements will make travelling with TPE easier for customers with a stoma”.
“We are working hard to ensure that our services and stations are accessible and inclusive for everyone.”
