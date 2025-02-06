Toilets at Scarborough and Malton TransPennine Express stations now stoma-friendly

By Louise French
Published 6th Feb 2025, 10:23 BST
TransPennine accessible toilets are now stoma-friendlyplaceholder image
TransPennine accessible toilets are now stoma-friendly
Facilities to help people with stomas have been introduced at TransPennine Express (TPE) stations.

All of TPE’s accessible station toilets now have shelves, hooks to hang belongings on, mirrors, and disposal facilities to meet Colostomy UK requirements to be stoma-friendly.

This includes toilets at Cleethorpes, Dewsbury, Grimsby, Huddersfield, Hull, Malton, Manchester Airport, Northallerton, Scarborough, Scunthorpe, Selby, Stalybridge, Thirsk, and Thornaby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stomas are an opening in a person's abdomen to help divert one end of the colon, with a pouch placed over it to collect faeces - a stoma bag - after they have a colostomy operation.

People can end up with a stoma as part of treatment for conditions including bowel cancer, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and bowel incontinence.

Chris Jeffery, Accessibility Lead at TPE, said: “We hope the improvements will make travelling with TPE easier for customers with a stoma”.

“We are working hard to ensure that our services and stations are accessible and inclusive for everyone.”

Related topics:Transpennine ExpressScarboroughMalton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice