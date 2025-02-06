Toilets at Scarborough and Malton TransPennine Express stations now stoma-friendly

TransPennine accessible toilets are now stoma-friendly

Facilities to help people with stomas have been introduced at TransPennine Express (TPE) stations.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All of TPE’s accessible station toilets now have shelves, hooks to hang belongings on, mirrors, and disposal facilities to meet Colostomy UK requirements to be stoma-friendly.

This includes toilets at Cleethorpes, Dewsbury, Grimsby, Huddersfield, Hull, Malton, Manchester Airport, Northallerton, Scarborough, Scunthorpe, Selby, Stalybridge, Thirsk, and Thornaby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stomas are an opening in a person's abdomen to help divert one end of the colon, with a pouch placed over it to collect faeces - a stoma bag - after they have a colostomy operation.

People can end up with a stoma as part of treatment for conditions including bowel cancer, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and bowel incontinence.

Chris Jeffery, Accessibility Lead at TPE, said: “We hope the improvements will make travelling with TPE easier for customers with a stoma”.

“We are working hard to ensure that our services and stations are accessible and inclusive for everyone.”