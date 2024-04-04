Tombola run by the Scarborough and District Animal Welfare
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Sat 30th March 2024 Maria McGovern-Firth, and a team of helpers and collectors, from the Scarborough and District Animal Welfare ran a charity Tombola stall in Scarborough town centre.
As a result of their efforts on the day, the volunteer group of fundraisers have already raised more than £1700 for the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), and the Rydale & Scarborough & District Cat Welfare.
A jubilant Mrs Maria McGovern, on behalf of the Scarborough and District Animal Welfare said: " We are indebted for the amazing prize donations from our friends and individuals, and to the local traders and businesses who have donated many great prizes. I am also very proud of the fundraising team, whose combined efforts behind the scenes over the past few months, made the event possible, and all those who also helped out on the stall."
“We are eternally grateful to the fantastic generosity of the general public who supported our event by buying the tickets, so that these two animal charities receive the funds to continue with their essential work.”
The event was blessed with good weather, plus the Bank Holiday crowds, which meant that the volunteers on the stall were extremely busy all day, but it was definitely worth all the effort.
This is not the end of the story, as not all the prizes were won, so it is planned to have another Tombola stall event soon, therefore raising extra funds.
When all the funds have been collected, a presentation will be arranged to hand them over to representatives of the two charities.