Tombola stall raises more than £800 for the PDSA in Scarborough
Maria McGovern-Firth, a volunteer fundraiser for the PDSA, and a team of helpers and collectors, raised the money at a tombola stall in Scarborough town centre in April.
They gathered to present a cheque for £808.47 to branch manager Mrs Julie Griffiths on Saturday, May 20.
Mrs McGovern said: “We are indebted to the local traders and businesses who donated the majority of the prizes.
"I am also very grateful to the fundraising team whose combined efforts made the event possible, and who also helped out on the stall.”
Mrs McGovern’s family and friends donated the council stall site fees of £75, so all the funds raised on the day went to the charity.
Mrs Griffiths, who accepted the cheque on behalf of the PDSA, said: “The PDSA appreciate the many weeks of work involved by the fundraisers, to secure the stall site, arrange for all the prize donations, and work on the stall.”
Mrs McGovern and her team are so pleased with the result, that they are already planning next year’s event, for about the same time of year.
Anyone who has any unwanted gifts or presents and would like donate them to use as prizes, can call or text Maria on 07832 252419 to arrange collection, in preparation for next year’s event.
The PDSA has been taking care of pets in need for over 105 years. They believe that every pet deserves to lead a happy and healthy life, and so care for pets whose owners can’t afford the full cost of their veterinary treatment.