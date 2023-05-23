News you can trust since 1882
A group of fundraisers have raised over £800 for the PDSA (People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals) in Scarborough.
By Louise Perrin
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 09:09 BST
Mrs Griffith (Centre) accepts the check on behalf of PDSA from the Fundraising team Fundraising team, from Left to right: Angela Harrison, Dianne Jack, Barbara Murphy, Julie Griffiths, Jim Murphy, Joan Wilkinson, Pam Martin, Maria McGovern Team members not present: David Lumsden, Jan Lerpinie, Peter Lerpinie, Julien Lerpinie, Porsha Lerpinie, Sarah Redish, Karen Vasey, George AdamsMrs Griffith (Centre) accepts the check on behalf of PDSA from the Fundraising team Fundraising team, from Left to right: Angela Harrison, Dianne Jack, Barbara Murphy, Julie Griffiths, Jim Murphy, Joan Wilkinson, Pam Martin, Maria McGovern Team members not present: David Lumsden, Jan Lerpinie, Peter Lerpinie, Julien Lerpinie, Porsha Lerpinie, Sarah Redish, Karen Vasey, George Adams
Maria McGovern-Firth, a volunteer fundraiser for the PDSA, and a team of helpers and collectors, raised the money at a tombola stall in Scarborough town centre in April.

They gathered to present a cheque for £808.47 to branch manager Mrs Julie Griffiths on Saturday, May 20.

Mrs McGovern said: “We are indebted to the local traders and businesses who donated the majority of the prizes.

"I am also very grateful to the fundraising team whose combined efforts made the event possible, and who also helped out on the stall.”

Mrs McGovern’s family and friends donated the council stall site fees of £75, so all the funds raised on the day went to the charity.

Mrs Griffiths, who accepted the cheque on behalf of the PDSA, said: “The PDSA appreciate the many weeks of work involved by the fundraisers, to secure the stall site, arrange for all the prize donations, and work on the stall.”

Mrs McGovern and her team are so pleased with the result, that they are already planning next year’s event, for about the same time of year.

Anyone who has any unwanted gifts or presents and would like donate them to use as prizes, can call or text Maria on 07832 252419 to arrange collection, in preparation for next year’s event.

The PDSA has been taking care of pets in need for over 105 years. They believe that every pet deserves to lead a happy and healthy life, and so care for pets whose owners can’t afford the full cost of their veterinary treatment.