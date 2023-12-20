Top five winter walks for foodies on Yorkshire’s ultimate road trip 'Route YC'

The organisation behind Yorkshire’s ultimate road trip, ‘Route YC’, is encouraging foodies to create their own outdoor adventure around the Yorkshire coast and countryside this winter.

The Route YC campaign has been designed to help visitors explore a choice of six destinations along the Yorkshire Coast outside the main visitor season, from Spurn Point to the coves of Whitby, the golden sandy beaches of Hornsea and Bridlington and everything in between, including Scarborough, Filey and Withernsea.

The campaign is also encouraging visitors to spend more time getting off the beaten track to discover what the region has to offer as part of a day trip or short winter break.

Route YC is already working with over 250 tourism leisure and hospitality business members, local community groups and industry partners across the region to help extend the season and bring visitors to the area to boost the local economy.

The initiative is being geared towards promoting reasons to visit Route YC from October to March, showcasing areas that can accommodate visitors in the quieter season, as well as highlighting the opportunities for wellness getaways off-season.

The Hayburn Wyke Inn, Scarborough

Hayburn Wyke is a secluded secret cove worth discovering. To get to it just walk through an enchanting forest path, with views of tumbling waterfalls that cascade directly onto the rocky beach.

The entire circular 4.5 km (2.8 miles) walk should take you 3 hours total. The name Hayburn is Anglo Saxon meaning 'hunting enclosure by a stream', and Wyke is the Norse word for 'sea inlet or creek'

On the way nature lovers should keep a keen eye out for; roe deer, foxes, badgers and birds like redstart, blackcap, willow warbler, woodpecker and pied flycatcher which all breed here.

On your way back reward your efforts with a seat by the roaring open fire at The Hayburn Wyke Inn. It is an 18th Century traditional English Coaching Inn set on 10 acres of its own grounds.

On tap, you'll find a selection of hand-pulled Yorkshire Real Ales, lagers, and ciders, hearty homemade meals feature on the menu.

Littlebeck and Falling Foss followed by a bun from Bothams of Whitby

One of the most popular places to explore on the stunning North Yorkshire Coast. It’s a perfect place to visit with family, as the walk is suitable for young children.

It is located a short drive from the scenic Robin Hood’s Bay. The walk starts in the Forestry Commission car park where you can explore woodland on the way to the 10-metre waterfall. The circular walk continues downstream along the Little Beck, through the woods and into Littlebeck village and then the coast-to-coast path is followed back towards Falling Foss through Little Beck Wood Nature Reserve, passing the Hermitage at the top of the wooded gorge.

Afterwards, why not head to Bothams of Whitby. From sticky buns to Whitby gingerbread, Bothams is a family institution in the town of Whitby. If you're exploring the town, head to Skinner Street and stop off at the Bothams tearoom for a true Yorkshire experience.

Spurn Point

Spurn Point is Yorkshire's very own Lands End - an iconic and constantly moving peninsula which curves between the North Sea and the Humber Estuary.

Seals are regularly spotted in the sea around the Point but it is worth taking a stroll along the thin three-mile strip of land which makes up The Spurn Nature Reserve, looked after by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

They also run bespoke Birding Tours and are an ideal place to spot Brent geese, snow buntings and merlins, sanderling, curlews, redshank, dunlin, knots, stonechats, flocks of finches, ring ouzel, yellowhammers, starlings, and even scarce migrant birds like Pallas’ warbler.

After a bracing stroll be sure to warm up in the cafe afterwards with a hearty breakfast, a warming bowl of soup washed down by a mug or pot of Yorkshire tea.Raithwaite Sandsend, near Whitby

Set in its own estate grounds, Raithwaite Sandsend is located between the moors and the sea, so pull on your boots, step outside and take a breath of fresh air.

Many of Yorkshire’s loveliest walks begin on Raithwaite estate, while others are a short drive away. Explore the woodlands and grounds and the joys of Sandsend Beach before diving inside to experience the best local produce in the restaurant and bar.

The menu is filled with fresh seasonal sustainably grown vegetables and fish so fresh it might have just jumped out of the sea.

The restaurant and bar showcase the best of Whitby and Yorkshire and try to source everything from within a 30 mile radius. This place has something for everyone.Scarborough to Cayton then lunch at The Farrier, Cayton

Walk from Clock Tower on the Esplanade at Scarborough along the Cleveland Way to Cayton. Wonder along wonderful beaches and enjoy clifftop views and quiet contemplation in the wooded areas.

Finish your walk at Cayton Bay beach. As you’ll have worked up a healthy appetite, why not treat yourself to a meal at Farrier?

Farrier a stylish restaurant with rooms in Cayton, run by mum and daughter team Dani and Suzie Bushby.

This Yorkshire B&B won Four in a Bed - Channel 4's hit reality show. Their talented chefs serve up both modern and traditional dishes, showcasing the best seasonal produce that local farmers and suppliers offer.

For more information about Route YC, go to www.routeyc.co.uk