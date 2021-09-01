Alexander Kamp, Riwal Readynez, wins the sprint in North Bay on Marine Drive from Chris Lawless, Team Ineos, in 2019.

The 2020 and 2021 legs of the race, which draws thousands of spectators to Scarborough, were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Co-organisers Welcome to Yorkshire said that due to "escalating financial challenges and uncertainties" that hosting the event would be "unviable".

The tourism board said that the decision was made following "lengthy discussions" with co-organisers Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO).

The Tour de Yorkshire heads past the Rotunda on South Bay as they head to the finish.

British Cycling's Chief Executive Brian Facer said the announcement was "very disappointing".

Welcome to Yorkshire Chief Executive James Mason said: "The race is a much-loved international sports event which showcases Yorkshire across the globe.

"So many people involved in the decision-making process understand just how popular the race is.

"We had every intention for the race to go ahead but unfortunately some of the circumstances were out of our control and sometimes you have to make big calls for the right reasons."

The race began in the county in 2015 after North Yorkshire hosted the Tour de France's Grand Départ in 2014. The race last visited Scarborough in 2019 with riders sprinting along Marine Drive in the North Bay to the finish line.

Mr Facer said the race "is not just about the economic boost that top-level bike racing has brought to Yorkshire, but also in the huge numbers of people who have been inspired to cycle themselves."