Tour de Yorkshire boss Prudhomme: Scarborough's amazing finish stretch is like no other

Scarborough's seafront is like no other cycle-race finishing line in the world, and is up there with the best.

So says Tour de Yorkshire boss Christian Prudhomme, in an interview with The Scarborough News.

After another thrilling finish to a Tour stage, which this year covered 132km from Bridlington to Scarborough, M. Prudhomme praised the crowds, who turned out on a chilly, rainy day, and the town itself.

The Director of Cycling at Tour joint organisers ASO said: "It was another thrilling day of racing, finishing with such a dramatic, exciting backdrop.

"We had the great Marianne Vos winning the women's race, windy and rainy weather, the usual crowds, the warm Yorkshire welcome, pride and passion in the eyes of the people, a surprise stage winner, a British race leader ... it's one more part of the legend of the Tour de Yorkshire."

Saturday's action on Royal Albert Drive saw Alexander Kamp, of Denmark, take victory on the line from Chris Lawless.

M. Prudhomme added: "Nowhere in the world is there a finish like Scarborough's. It's unique, and more so today with the high tide, the waves and the wind. Who will ever forget seeing a giant wave come over and nearly hit the group as they came round the corner to the finishing run ?

"This is Tour number five, there will be many more and it will get bigger and bigger.

"Maybe the riders preferred last year with warmer temperatures, but I know they like Scarborough, it's a challenge and it's part of the legend.

Cllr Joe Plant performed the podium honours with Alexander Kamp on one of the borough mayor's last official functions.

Mr Plant decided not to stand for re-election as a councillor, and said his mayoral year had been "wonderful".

"Today is special for the borough - not just Scarborough but all around the borough has welcomed the Tour this year and in the past, and what it does for the local economy is fantastic," he said.

"As usual we got huge crowds, who today really braved some atrocious weather, and we were treated to a fantastic finish.

"Overall it's been a lovely mayoral year and I'd like to thank everyone who has welcomed us to wherever we've gone, it's been a truly memorable year."