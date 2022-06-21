Tour of Britain: call for communities around Whitby and North York Moors to create prize-winning land art

Organisers of the national event, SweetSpot, are inviting entries along the entire route of the eight stages of the race, which will take place between Sunday, September 4, and Sunday, September 11.

The race will visit North Yorkshire for stage four on Wednesday, September 7.

Running from Redcar to Helmsley's Duncombe Park, cyclists will go through Staithes, Runswick Bay, Port Mulgrave, Sandsend, Whitby, Hawsker, Robin Hood's Bay, Littlebeck, Sneaton, Ruswarp, Sleights and through the Esk Valley villages.

Great North Yorkshire land art from a previous cycling event.

That day’s racing will begin in Redcar then run through Whitby before heading into the North York Moors National Park.

The tradition of creating land art along the route has long been the practice at the Tour of Britain, as well as other cycle races around the world.

The Tour of Britain has organised a competition to select the best piece of artwork at every edition since 2018.

In North Yorkshire, the practice has been embraced during previous major cycling events in the county, from the Tour de France Grand Départ to the UCI Road World Championships.

Residents of the towns and villages on the stage 4 Tour of Britain route are being urged to create their own land art.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for growth and culture, leisure, sport and housing, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “North Yorkshire folk are renowned for their enthusiasm in embracing cycling events in the county.

"Land art is a wonderful visual way of welcoming the Tour of Britain, as well as a way of bringing schools and communities together to enjoy fun-filled, creative time.

"I’m sure people will rise to the challenge to show what North Yorkshire can do as we look forward to this major free sporting event.”

Tour of Britain Race Director Mick Bennett added: “The land art competition always brings out the creativity in the communities that we pass through.

"The entries never cease to bring a smile to our faces, and I am sure that of viewers around the world watching on TV.”

The winning entry will be decided after the race by a panel comprising Mr Bennett, members of the ITV4 broadcast team and staff from SweetSpot.

Winners will be presented with a trophy, and two runners-up will also be announced.