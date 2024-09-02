Tour of Britain cycling comes to Whitby area - here's where you can see the action
Starting from Darlington, the 152-kilometre (94 miles) route will head through Middleton St George, Yarm and Stokesley, before crossing the Cleveland Hills and heading through the North York Moors National Park to the coast at Robin Hood’s Bay via a series of short, sharp climbs.
Turning north via Whitby, the stage climbs Lythe Bank and takes in Loftus and Brotton, before a loop sees the peloton tackle the iconic Saltburn Bank twice, the latter ascent coming within the final ten kilometres of racing.
The race returns to the coast at Marske-by-the-Sea, with the final three kilometres along Coast Road to the finish by Zetland Park in Redcar.
Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men Race Director Rod Ellingworth said: “The tough opening to this year’s Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men intensifies on stage two with another day that is relentless up and down as we cross the Tees Valley and the North York Moors.
"Two years ago, the climbs in this area provided decisive in the race and we are sure they will once again shape the overall general classification battle."
Course timings
The three designated King of the Mountains climbs all fall within the beautiful North York Moors National Park at Ugglebarnby Moor (estimated 13:01); Raw Pasture Bank above Robin Hood’s Bay (estimated 13:17), and Lythe Bank just after Sandsend on the coast (estimated 13:42).
A popular location to watch the action will be Saltburn-by-the Sea, with the race tackling the climb up Saltburn Road from the seafront twice (estimated 14:11 and 14:35), with the atmosphere sure to be enlivened by the presence of the popular ‘Beefeater Bend’ costumed fan group who are planning to be present on the day.
The day’s intermediate sprint, where riders can win time bonuses and points towards the sprinter’s jersey, comes as the race reaches Stokesley, before winding its way into the North York Moors National Park.
Heading east the route tackles a series of unclassified climbs around Commondale, Castleton, and Danby, before the first King of the Mountains climb above Ugglebarnby, averaging over 8% across its one-kilometre length.
The race then drops down to Robin Hood’s Bay, to tackle the second climb rising up Raw Pasture Bank from almost sea level at an average of 7.5%, the route then heading on north past Whitby Abbey to descend into the seaside town.
Stage two’s final categorised climb is the 1.7 kilometres of Lythe Bank, averaging 7.7% as it ascends from Sandsend, ultimately taking the race past Staithes into Redcar & Cleveland, where it will tackle a lap made up of many of the roads used in June’s Lloyds Bank British National Road Race Championships, won by Ethan Hayter (INEOS Grenadiers).
The stage finish is on Coast Road in Redcar, alongside Zetland Park, where there will be a big screen showing the ITV4 coverage of the race throughout the day.
The Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men begins in the Scottish Borders on September 3.
Following the Tees Valley stage the race heads to South Yorkshire, the East Midlands, and West Northamptonshire, before concluding in Suffolk on Sunday September 8.
